Police investigate 2 separate school threats in Hokes Bluff; 1 student charged

The sky will remain cloudy this evening, with additional spotty showers, especially across northeast locations tonight.More >>
The sky will remain cloudy this evening, with additional spotty showers, especially across northeast locations tonight.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases regarding two students accused of making threats at Hokes Bluff High School.More >>
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases regarding two students accused of making threats at Hokes Bluff High School.More >>
St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray says a student at Springville High School has been charged with making a terrorist threat.More >>
St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray says a student at Springville High School has been charged with making a terrorist threat.More >>
Irondale police detective Sgt. Michael Mangina says authorities are investigating a possible threat made towards Shades Valley High School for Tuesday.More >>
Irondale police detective Sgt. Michael Mangina says authorities are investigating a possible threat made towards Shades Valley High School for Tuesday.More >>