Police investigate 2 separate school threats in Hokes Bluff; 1 student charged

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases regarding two students accused of making threats at Hokes Bluff High School.

The first incident happened several weeks ago, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

That male student was charged with making a terrorist threat.

Due to his age, the sheriff’s department can’t release additional information about the incident.

Entrekin says the second case has been a series of incidents spanning from January 24 to February 16.

Entrekin says various students have reported hearing allegations that a male student made some type of threat, but they haven’t been able to substantiate any of those claims.

“When investigators and the school resource officer started interviewing students, they couldn’t find anyone who actually heard a threat being made,” Entrekin said.

Officials have searched the student’s locker and home and haven’t found anything to warrant any action.

As the investigation continued, the sheriff's office got a report that someone called a Walgreen's in Limestone County and threatened "something would happen" at Hokes Bluff High School's upcoming prom.

Sheriff’s officials told WBRC on Sunday they believe that call came from another student’s grandparent and was a misunderstanding of misinformation.

Natalie Barton, a spokeswoman for the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, says at least two school resources officers are required to attend prom for security.

At this time, she doesn’t know if the sheriff’s office will provide additional officers at the prom.

A lot of parents have taken to social media to express their concerns about school safety in light of the Parkland, Florida High School shooting in which 17 students and staff were shot and killed last Wednesday.

In light of that tragedy, authorities are reminding everyone if you see or hear anything suspicious, please call 911.

