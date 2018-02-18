Rebecca Gayheart files for divorce from Eric Dane

Moira (Samira Wiley) may have escaped to Canada on The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's free of Gilead just yet

By Amanda Bell,

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have called it quits.

The actress, who has been mostly absent from the screen scene since the birth of her two children with the TV star, reportedly filed for divorce from Dane on Friday after nearly 14 years of marriage.

Gayheart had been a popular teen slasher star in the late '90s, with starring roles in Jawbreaker and Urban Legend. Meanwhile, Dane rose to mega fame as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McDreamy," on Grey's Anatomy and went on to star in The Last Ship.

Gayheart and Dane were first married in October of 2004 and welcomed their first daughter in 2010, followed quickly by the birth of their second daughter in 2011.

The pair have made headlines several times in recent years for private matters, including the 2009 release of home video footage showing the two engaging in a sexual encounter with a third party, along with Dane's subsequent struggle with depression.

Gayheart will reportedly seek spousal support along with joint legal and physical custody of the pair's children.

