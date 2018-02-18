Fred: Rising rain chances Sunday afternoon

A southerly wind flow will again transport moisture across Alabama through the afternoon helping push a warm front north and producing scattered showers along a warm front this afternoon. The better chances for rain will be north of I-20 and scattered showers could continue pushing north and east of I-65 through the evening hours. Temperatures will linger around 60-63 degrees before the rain moves through and overnight there could also be patches of fog developing, along with a lingering chance for light showers area-wide. Temperatures will build to well-above-normal levels during the first half of the week but the region will continue to be affected by a series of cold fronts, although Monday and much of Tuesday will remain rain free. The return flow of moisture will continue, however, and with the approach of another cold front Wednesday, rain chances increase along with a chance for a few thunderstorms.

Much of the determination of where the rain and thunderstorms occur will center around the penetration of the cold front before stalling sometime Wednesday night or Thursday. We do see rain chances on the rise both Wednesday and Thursday but thunderstorm activity does appear more likely with this system, before the warm front lifts north of our area decreasing rain chances Friday and Saturday. Another disturbance swinging south will increase rain chances again Saturday night and Sunday. Even with the increased rain chances, temperatures will be higher as well, running well above average for late February in the warm, moist atmosphere. There could even be record highs during the Monday-Wednesday time period. For the second half of the week, afternoon temperatures may be a little cooler with increased rain chances as the cold front pushes south.

