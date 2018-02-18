Irondale police investigating possible threat at Shades Valley High School

Irondale police detective Sgt. Michael Mangina says authorities are investigating a possible threat made towards Shades Valley High School for Tuesday.

Mangina says the post originated on the social media app Snapchat and spread from there.



The post shared with WBRC shows a text message conversation. In the conversation, one person says there is a rumor circulating that someone will shoot up the school on Tuesday.



Mangina says they have not found the person who originated the Snapchat nor the subsequent text message. Also, Mangina says Irondale police will have a plan in place on Tuesday to make sure all students remain safe.



He couldn't elaborate if that would include extra police presence on campus Tuesday.



Irondale police provide school resource officers for Shades Valley High School and additionally, an Irondale police officer teaches a law enforcement class on campus.

Whitlee Lusk, Public Relations Manager with the Jefferson County Board of Education, made the following statement:

"We have been made aware that a Snapchat screenshot is circulating about a possible threat to Shades Valley High School. The Jefferson County School District takes any threats to our students and faculty, whether rumor or factual, extremely seriously and we have turned over the investigation to the Irondale Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. We appreciate everyone who helped to make us aware of this situation and we assure you that we are taking every precaution possible to provide a safe learning environment for all."

