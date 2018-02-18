Irondale police investigating possible threat at Shades Valley High School

Irondale police detective Sgt. Michael Mangina says authorities are investigating a possible threat made towards Shades Valley High School for Tuesday.More >>
Irondale police detective Sgt. Michael Mangina says authorities are investigating a possible threat made towards Shades Valley High School for Tuesday.More >>
A southerly wind flow will again transport moisture across Alabama through the afternoon helping push a warm front north and producing scattered showers along a warm front this afternoon.More >>
A southerly wind flow will again transport moisture across Alabama through the afternoon helping push a warm front north and producing scattered showers along a warm front this afternoon.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
A succession of fronts approaching, moving through and stalling will continue in the week ahead.More >>
A succession of fronts approaching, moving through and stalling will continue in the week ahead.More >>
Thompson, Oxford and Arab hoisted state championships trophies at this year's state wrestling meet.More >>
Thompson High School junior Gabe Hixenbaugh captured the fourth state wrestling championship of his prep career Saturday to spark Thompson High School to the Class 7A state wrestling title at the 63rd AHSAA State Championships held at the Von Braun Center. The Warriors of Coach Sean Weltzin totaled 120 poiMore >>