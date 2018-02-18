Extra school resource officers assigned to JeffCo school district following threat

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has identified a student accused of making a threat against Shades Valley High School, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Authorities are not releasing a name, but have taken the proper actions necessary.

As an added precaution, extra school resource officers will be assigned to the Shades Valley Feeder Pattern, including Shades Valley High School, JCIB Irondale Campus, Irondale Middle School, Irondale Community School, Gresham Elementary School and Grantswood Community School.

A post shared with us shows a text message conversation. In the conversation, one person says there is a rumor circulating that someone will shoot up the school on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.