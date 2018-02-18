Birmingham's auto insurance provider bought for $1.4 billion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Birmingham-based auto insurance provider has been bought for $1.4 billion.

Al.com reports that Kemper Corp. acquired Infinity Property and Casualty in a cash and stock transaction, making it one of the largest nonstandard auto insurers in the country. The merger will create a combined company with $2.2 billion in nonstandard auto insurance premiums.

Infinity has 2,300 employees and 10,600 independent agents.

The terms of the merger state that Infinity shareholders will receive $51.60 in cash and 1.2019 Kemper common shares for each share of Infinity common stock. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to shareholder approval.

