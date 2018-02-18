Lung cancer one of many reasons not to smoke

You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
Flu continues to ravage the United States in one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. And the ineffectiveness of this year's flu vaccine is partly to blame.More >>
Flu continues to ravage the United States in one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. And the ineffectiveness of this year's flu vaccine is partly to blame.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.