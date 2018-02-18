What will Meghan wear? Royal wedding dress a top UK secret

(AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File). FILE - In this Saturday July 30, 2011 file photo, Zara Phillips arrives at Canongate church in Edinburgh, Scotland, for her marriage to Mike Tindall. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding fast approaching,...

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England.

FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

FILE - In this Friday, April, 29, 2011 file photo, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London.

FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 18, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry talks to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle, Wales.

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Where does one shop for a wedding gown set to be the dress of the year - an outfit chic enough for a fashion-loving bride but suitable for a church so regal it's the burial place of monarchs?

Everyone at London Fashion Week - and elsewhere - is dying to know.

With only three months to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, both the fashion and bridal worlds are abuzz with talk of who the bride will pick to design her dress and what kind of look she would go for.

It's no wonder: There's not been a bigger royal wedding since Harry's brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 in an extravaganza broadcast around the world.

