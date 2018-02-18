Fred: A cooler Sunday morning

A succession of fronts approaching, moving through and stalling will continue in the week ahead. Each front will stall in South Alabama and lift back north as a warm front meaning at least a chance for rain remains in the forecast for the next week.

Today, the cold front which pushed into South Alabama overnight will lift north as a warm front increasing rain chances this afternoon across much of the area. The prospects for a break in the rain for tomorrow and Tuesday looks promising ahead of another cold front to the west currently moving through the Ozark Mountains. This cold front is expected to push into the area by mid-week before again stalling Wednesday night or Thursday. Once again the front lifts back north Thursday night into Friday morning

This will again make rain likely Wednesday north of I-20 with slightly lower rain chances Thursday. There could also be a chance for thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday with more instability in place across the area but conditions are such that there will not be enough support for organized severe weather. Rain chances will be lower by Thursday night and into Friday but there will still be limited rain chances through week's end. Next weekend it now appears another cold front will push into the area continuing our rain chances into Saturday.

