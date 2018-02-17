Austin Peay beats Jacksonville State 60-57

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Averyl Ugba scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Austin Peay beat Jacksonville State 60-57 on Saturday night.

Zach Glotta and Steve Harris added 11 points apiece for the Governors (16-12, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference) who are third in the conference standings behind Murray State and Belmont.

Austin Peay scored first and led all the way taking a 31-21 advantage into the break.

Jacksonville State opened the second half on a 19-6 run capped by a Malcolm Drumwright 3-pointer to take a 40-37 lead with 13:11 to play. Ugba and Chris Porter-Bunton answered with back-to-back layups to put the Governors back on top and a 3-pointer by Glotta helped stretch it to 50-42 with 8:41 left and they held on for the win.

Cam Martin scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (18-11, 9-7). Drumwright and Marlon Hunter added 10 points apiece.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.