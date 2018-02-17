2 men arrested in overnight kidnappings

A sting operation set up by Birmingham police led to the arrest of two Hoover men for kidnapping.

Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Hoover police received a call from Birmingham police around 2:58 a.m. today saying a male and female at the Econo Lodge on Highway 31 were forced into a vehicle at gunpoint by two male suspects. The suspects drove the victims around to withdraw money from several ATM locations.

One of the suspects used one of the victims' cellphones to call a friend of the victim. He demanded the friend meet them on Green Springs Highway with $600 or he would kill both victims.

The friend contacted Birmingham police who set up a sting operation to arrest the suspects and rescue the victims.

Both suspects have been transferred to Jefferson County Jail. Additional charges that occurred within Birmingham police's jurisdiction are pending.

