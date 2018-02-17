FIRST ALERT Update: Feeling colder overnight, with showers likely

COLDER OVERNIGHT WITH RAIN: A chill is in the air tonight as a front brings light-to-moderate rain to the area. Temperatures already range from 40s north to 60s over far southern areas. The axis of rain will slowly d rop southward, impacting our southern counties throughout the morning hours on Sunday. The wet weather will eventually begin to shift north tomorrow as the front returns northward. So expect the northwest wind to become southerly again tomorrow, with more clouds and showers. We will start with lots of 40s on the map Sunday morning; however, highs will rebound into the 60s.

VERY WARM NEXT WEEK: Get ready to turn on the A/C! An unseasonably warm pattern will develop next week, with highs nearing the 80º mark on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High pressure parked off the east coast will continue to pump in lots of warm air for the start of the week. It’s going to remain cloudy at times with a few spotty showers to start the week. Rain chances will ramp up again on Wednesday as another cold front approaches. This front will slow down and stall as it nears the area, so the line of rain and storms associated with this system should weaken as it outruns the front. However, this will bring us a good chance of rain, with a few storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

LATE NEXT WEEK: The long range data suggests the unseasonably mild weather and rain chances will linger into next weekend. There will be a few scattered showers next Friday however another cold front will bring rising rain chances next weekend. We will need to keep a very close eye on the long range setup as the right upper air parameters and this unseasonably warm air could make for an unstable combination. For now we are mentioning a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms for next Saturday and Sunday. I will have updates at 10 p.m. on WBRC and Meteorologist Fred Hunter will be in with radar updates beginning at 5 a.m. on WBRC. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.