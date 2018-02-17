Residents hope meetings bring more development to west Tuscaloosa

Residents want better housing and newer business on west Tuscaloosa.

Those are the long-term goals, but they and some smaller ones are all on the table when it comes to that Tuscaloosa community's future.

Jessica O'Neal came with concerns and ideas on how her neighborhood in Tuscaloosa's westside could be a better place to live.

"I live in this community and I've seen a lot of things that basically need to change," O'Neal said.

She and dozens of others attended an open house hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa Urban Development Department that examined specific planning and design ideas to encourage reinvestment and stabilize neighborhoods there.

"There's a lot of crime. There's development that needs to take place also some demolishing," O'Neal said.

The feedback could help the city get funding to grow economic opportunities in west Tuscaloosa.

Some of the easier elements of what Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox calls his "Invest West Plan" could include repairing and completing sidewalks on there.

"When infrastructure becomes a barrier people can't get out or walk to church, walk to shopping," according to Gerry Dedenbach, Vice President of CHW Planning.

Efforts for the longer term would include crime prevention and tearing down blight so that newer housing encourages families to move to west Tuscaloosa.

"If we build up the community, bring in more opportunities and resources and also make the community look more appealing, then we can also d rop the crime in a sense as well," O'Neal said.

