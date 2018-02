Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Piedmont 57, Pisgah 56

Plainview 89, Geraldine 55

3A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Hanceville 65, Holly Pond 59

Lauderdale County 59, Elkmont 32

3A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Hillcrest-Evergreen 59, Cottage Hill 41

Pike County 56, Mobile Christian 43

4A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Cordova 49, Haleyville 45

Deshler 57, Fayette County 37

4A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Andalusia 58, UMS-Wright 32

Ashford 46, St. James 43

5A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Etowah 60, Mortimer Jordan 40

Talladega 62, Arab 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Glencoe 65, North Sand Mountain 61

Pisgah 77, Geraldine 41

3A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Colbert County 80, Carbon Hill 37

Lauderdale County 59, West Morgan 44

3A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Hillcrest-Evergreen 67, Geneva 56

T.R. Miller 71, Clarke County 41

4A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Danville 49, Good Hope 39

Deshler 61, Priceville 42

4A Regional Semifinal=

South=

St. James 36, UMS-Wright 13

Thomasville 46, Monroe County 39

5A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Arab 52, Talladega 47

Scottsboro 70, Alexandria 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.