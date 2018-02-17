Family and friends attend Jalen Merriweather's funeral

Family and friends gathered outside Tuscaloosa's Bethel Baptist Church Saturday morning to remember the life of Jalen Merriweather.

"It's been a major impact on the community all across this area. The hearts of people have been touched. And I'm hoping, I'm hoping that we can hear God speak through tragedy," Rev. Schmitt Moore said.

Rev. Moore gave the eulogy during the 18 year old 's funeral.

"Jalen Merriweather from what I know is such a wonderful young man and to lose his life at such a young age is just such a tragedy," Moore explained.

Those paying their respects include many kids Merriweather's age and adults. Rev. Moore thinks Merriweather's death touched many hearts.

"I think Jalen is one of those sacrifices that God uses occasionally to get a message across,” he said.

Merriweather died protecting his sister during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, according to Tuscaloosa homicide investigators.

"Jalen died doing what he loved doing, standing up and encouraging family," Moore said to the teens loved ones.

Moore believes Merriweather died staying true to his heart and wanted to use the tragedy of his death to encourage others.

"The message I want to get across is that we need to treasure, value life," Rev. Moore said in closing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.