Kentucky beats Alabama 81-71 behind Washington's 16 points

Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
#12 Mississippi State finished up its final practice in Starkville on Wednesday before heading to Hattiesburg for opening weekend. Andy Cannizaro is entering his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs, he agreed to wear a microphone for WLBT / FOX 40 during Wednesday's practice. To understand why Cannizaro is such a likable coach, click on the video above. When asked about facing Southern Miss this weekend, Cannizaro praised Scott Berry's team. ...More >>
It’s one of the toughest, yet most rewarding, jobs in college football.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.More >>
The following is a press release from University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After serving on The University of Alabama swimming and diving coaching staff for 29 seasons and leading Crimson Tide divers to two individual NCAA championships, 69 All-America honors and 21 Southeastern Conference titles, Pat Greenwell announced this week that he is retiring from the University and coaching.More >>
Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>
Karl Dunbar, the defensive line coach at Alabama for the last two seasons, is leaving Tuscaloosa to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same capacity.More >>
Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.More >>
Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
As Alabama coach Nick Saban looks ahead to National Signing day come this Wednesday, Bama fans have enjoyed looking back. For the last seven consecutive years, their coach has reeled in the nation’s top-rated recruiting class, and during that span has won four national championships.More >>
