FIRST ALERT Update: Showers likely through this evening, more rain tomorrow

FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS: We are tracking a band of rain moving northwest to southeast across our area this afternoon. This wet weather will be impacting the area through the early evening in association with the passage of a cold front. It remains unseasonably warm this afternoon but a much cooler northwest wind will return tonight, with lows in the 40s. Despite the warmer than average weather, there is no concern for severe weather with this system. The front will end up stalling and returning north tomorrow. So this will bring more clouds with a period of shower activity, especially in the afternoon. The milder air will also return, with highs in the mid-60s.

VERY WARM NEXT WEEK: Get ready to turn on the A/C! An unseasonably warm pattern will develop next week, with highs nearing the 80º mark on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure parked off the east coast will continue to pump in lots of warm air for the start of the week. It’s going to remain cloudy with a few spotty showers to start the week. Rain chances will ramp up again on Wednesday as another cold front approaches. This front will slow down and stall as it nears the area, so the line of rain and storms associated with this system should weaken as it outruns the front. However, this will bring us a good chance of rain, with a few storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

LATE NEXT WEEK: The long range data suggests the unseasonably mild weather and rain chances will linger into next weekend. There will be a few scattered showers next Friday however another cold front will bring rising rain chances next weekend. We will need to keep a very close eye on the long range setup as the right upper air parameters and this unseasonably warm air could make for an unstable combination. For now we are mentioning a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms for next Saturday and Sunday. I will have more details in my long range forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

