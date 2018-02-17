Fred: Weekend rain likely

Southerly winds will increase as a front lifts north through the morning allowing for the development of isolated to scattered showers statewide. The rain will continue progressing north through the morning and increase across the northern parts of the region through the midday hours. A cold front will once again move toward the state and continue the rain fall across the northern parts of the area through late afternoon, moving south overnight. The front will also stall to the south allowing rain chances to continue along and south of the front. This general weather pattern is likely to continue through the coming week with a couple of cold fronts pushing through then stalling to the south and lifting back north as warm fronts continue our rain chances each day. There will be some decrease in rainfall Monday and Tuesday but conditions will continue to be unseasonably warm. The next front will stall during the Wednesday-Thursday time frame and remain fairly stationary Thursday night and Friday morning before it, too lifts north as yet another warm front. There could also be a chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday but no organized severe weather is expected. Rain chances diminish again by the end of the work week and long range forecast models do show yet another cold front approaching the area by the beginning of next weekend.

