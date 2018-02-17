Lease agreement approved for minor league team in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (AP) - A lease agreement has been agreed upon to move a minor league baseball team to northern Alabama.

Al.com reports that BallCorps LLC announced the signing of a lease, license and management agreement for the BayBears minor league baseball team to play in Madison. The team will continue to play at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile through the 2019 season, and then move to Madison in a new $46 million, 7,000-seat ballpark for the following season.

BallCorps LLC, who announced the agreement Tuesday, purchased the BayBears last year.

The Southern League, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball still need to give permission to move the Mobile team to Madison.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says final approval to the deal could come at the Feb. 26 city council meeting.

