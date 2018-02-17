Two students in Blount Co. charged with making terrorist threat

Two students, one at Susan Moore High School and one at Cleveland High School, have been charged with making a terrorist threat after sheriff's officials say they threatened to "shoot up" each of their high schools.



According to Tim Kent, Operations Commander for the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old student at Susan Moore High School told a staff member on Thursday that he would come to school Friday and "shoot it up."



The school resource officer and principal called the student into the main office for questioning and determined he is not allowed back on school property. He was then released to his guardians.

Also on Thursday, Kent says officials at Cleveland High School learned a student had been making threats on social media for several months saying that he was going to shoot up the school.



After someone alerted school officials, they brought the student in for questioning.

Both students have been suspended pending a school board hearing. Kent says a deputy signed a petition on Friday for a charge of making a terrorist threat for both students.



Due to their age, the names of the students will not be released.



