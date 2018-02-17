Two students in Blount Co. charged with making terrorist threat

Two students, one at Susan Moore High School and one at Cleveland High School, have been charged with making a terrorist threat after sheriff's officials say they threatened to "shoot up" each of their high schools.More >>
Two suspects face formal charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
The front which passed through the region will go stationary to our south and move north with showers initially confined to areas near and north of I-20 through noon.More >>
The Western Hills Mall family continued to mourn the loss of their mall manager Friday. Anthony Alberigi, 59, was killed Thursday at the mall when he was caught in a spray of bullets.More >>
A 14-year-old Gardendale High freshman is asking for your help. Khari McCrary is confined to a stroller and in need of care round the clock due to a rare genetic disorder.More >>
