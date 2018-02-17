Fred: Weekend rain returns

The front which passed through the region will go stationary to our south and move north with showers initially confined to areas near and north of I-20 through noon. The front will move back southward and cause an increase in rain chances to the south this afternoon and tonight. The front is expected to be the focus of showers again Sunday with showers along the front as it meanders back north. Very warm, moist conditions continue Monday through Wednesday as southerly winds continue to transport moisture across the region. Heavy rainfall totals are not expected through mid-week with only isolated to scattered showers during the hours of maximum afternoon heating. Another cold front to the northwest could have enough push to move into Northwest Alabama Thursday bringing a more focused area of rain but the front will not completely clear the area as high pressure remains in control of the weather through week's end.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.