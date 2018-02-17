GOP House candidate continuing with AR-15 giveaway

The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.More >>
The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>