Jefferson Co. deputies investigating shooting in Robinwood

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at 6th Avenue and 4th Street in Robinwood.

Deputies said they arrived to find an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is believed to be drug related. Information from the scene is that the victim was in the street talking with three men he knows. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The three men left the scene in a dark-colored car.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

