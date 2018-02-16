J-P: Showers likely tomorrow

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the later morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s along with rain chances around 40 percent. The rain will likely continue through the evening hours.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 57. The clouds are expected to hang on through next week.

Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a 30 percent rain chance. Clouds will continue Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. The best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.

