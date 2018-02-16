J-P: Showers likely tomorrow - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

J-P: Showers likely tomorrow

Source: WBRC Video Source: WBRC Video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the later morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s along with rain chances around 40 percent. The rain will likely continue through the evening hours.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 57. The clouds are expected to hang on through next week.

Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a 30 percent rain chance. Clouds will continue Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. The best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly