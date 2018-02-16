Gardendale girl battling rare disorder asking for help to get a service dog

A 14-year-old Gardendale High freshman is asking for your help.

Khari McCrary is confined to a stroller and in need of care round the clock due to a rare genetic disorder.

McCrary's life changed in 2015 when she began having seizures.

Her mother, Moniqueca Barfield, said they started out of nowhere. As the seizures continued, a neurologist diagnosed her with epilepsy.

But as seizures continued to worsen last year, Khari was told she has rare genetic disorder called Lafora.

“It’s a progressive type where she has cognitive decline, it affects her ability to walk sometimes,” Barfield said.

At home mom and little sister, Aniya, help take care of her. At school, her aid, Wendy Glissen, is with her at all times.

But there is something that would help with her care -- a seizure-alert service dog.

“Initially, when Khari first started having seizures, she did the research on her own,” Barfield said.

Barfield admits, at first, she put it aside -- until recently.

Now, the family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the cost. They must raise $10,000 then Service Dogs Alabama will then match that amount.

Not only would the dog help with her balance and notifying someone if she has a seizure, but it would provide emotional support as well.

“Yeah, I'm excited,” Khari said with a smile.

If you'd like to donate to Khari's efforts, you can go to gofundme.com and look for the title, “Service Dog For Khari”.

