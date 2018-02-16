Employees remember slain mall manager, customer stay mall should remain open

The Western Hills Mall family continued to mourn the loss of their mall manager Friday. Anthony Alberigi, 59, was killed Thursday at the mall when he was caught in a spray of bullets.More >>
Two suspects face formal charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
A 14-year-old Gardendale High freshman is asking for your help. Khari McCrary is confined to a stroller and in need of care round the clock due to a rare genetic disorder.More >>
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at 6th Avenue and 4th Street in Robinwood.More >>
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the later morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s along with rain chances around 40 percent. The rain will likely continue through the evening hours.More >>
