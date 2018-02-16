Employees remember slain mall manager, customer stay mall should remain open

The Western Hills Mall family continued to mourn the loss of their mall manager Friday.

Anthony Alberigi, 59, was killed Thursday at the mall when he was caught in a spray of bullets.

WBRC spoke with several mall employees along with those who work in stores there. Everyone remembered Alberigi as a nice man. Others went on to describe their daily encounters with him, remembering him as a sports enthusiast who loved the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers. Other store owners talked about how Alberigi had brought Valentine’s Day cupcakes in for their children -- just one day before his death.

While one store manager said she was upset that the mall had reopened so quickly after Alberigi’s death, there were dozens of customers walking around.

One of those was Belinda Block.

"I walk here at the mall every day, six days a week,” she said, adding that she's never felt unsafe here at Western Hills Mall.

Still, Friday, she refused to go in through the door she normally enters because that door leads to the area where Alberigi was killed.

"It's very upsetting because this man lost his life for nothing,” she said.

"It's just a terrible thing,” said customer Stephanie Wilson. “You know, people don't really have regard for people's lives. Like, it doesn't mean anything to them now."

Wilson only comes to the mall occasionally.

While concerned about Thursday's events, she didn't hesitate to stop by Friday.

"I really don't want to live my life in fear which I don't because, I know it's a lot of things happening out here on a daily basis, but at the same time, we still have to keep it moving,” Wilson said.

Thursday's shooting was one of several that have happened at the mall in recent years, including one in 2015 and 2016,

We asked Block and Wilson if they feel the mall should now be closed.

"I don't think it should be closed, but I think they really should get security or something going on here,” Wilson replied.

Block agreed that the mall should remain open.

"It happened at Western Hills Mall. You close Western Hills Mall, the next event, they're going to Brookwood. They're going to Brookwood or the Galleria. So, it's not going to change unless we stick together," she said. "So do not close Western Hills Mall. We need this in the black neighborhood."

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.