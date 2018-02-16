Northport man tries to burn his house down with girlfriend inside

A Northport man is facing charges after he was accused of trying to burn down his own house.

Keenan Peron Thomas, 45, was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree assault-domestic violence and menacing.

Court records show a woman told police her boyfriend threatened to kill her before setting their house on fire. She escaped safely.

While Northport Fire and Rescue tried to put out a house fire on 15th Street Court, arson suspect Keenan Thomas pulled out a shotgun.

“He was just out of his mind he was just basically tired,” said neighbor Dondrell Nevels.

Court documents said Thomas told officers he wanted to commit suicide after threatening to kill his girlfriend and trying to burn his house down.

“When I got his mother she came over here, she's the one who helped and talked to him and we prayed, and he finally gave himself up,” Nevels said.

Nevels rushed to wake up his Aunt who lives next door to where that house fire sparked.

“I'm glad it didn't catch on my Aunt Mulls house like I say she 93 that's all she has right now,” said Nevels.

Firefighters continued to put the fire out after Thomas surrendered but they couldn't save the home, it's considered a total loss.

“It's real sad he's gone, she's gone now you lost everything and have nowhere to go,” said Nevels.

Other relatives told police Thomas did make prior threats about wanting to kill himself and burn the house up. Although his home, wasn't spared his girlfriend and his life was.

“Could've died, they could've died up in there or whatever. I just thank God nobody did,” said Nevels.

Court records also show Thomas put gasoline, alcohol and oil in the home then used a lighter to set the house on fire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.