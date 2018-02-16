Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Hubbard 66, Belgreen 52

South Lamar 58, Meek 46

1A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Georgiana 86, Houston County 75

Linden 42, J.F. Shields 34

2A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Aliceville 50, Calhoun 36

Keith 61, Goshen 57, OT

2A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Lanett 62, Vincent 33

Section 68, LaFayette 62, OT

5A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Calera 69, Central-Tuscaloosa 59

Sylacauga 51, B.T. Washington 50

6A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Oxford 85, Albertville 56

Parker 66, Pinson Valley 46

6A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Austin 43, Muscle Shoals 38

Hazel Green 59, Columbia 54

6A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Carver-Montgomery 77, Russell County 51

Sidney Lanier 54, LeFlore 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Holy Spirit 58, Belgreen 33

Phillips-Bear Creek 53, Hubbard 49

1A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Linden 65, J.F. Shields 57

Pleasant Home 55, Marengo 31

2A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Keith 54, Southern Choctaw 40

R.C. Hatch 62, Central-Hayneville 50

2A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Collinsville 45, Fyffe 40

Sand Rock 65, Section 49

5A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Central-Tuscaloosa 61, Calera 37

Shelby County 74, Marbury 51

6A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Homewood 63, Brewer 62, 2OT

Ramsay 59, Center Point 53

6A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Hazel Green 51, Hartselle 29

Minor 54, McAdory 49

6A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Blount 55, Carver-Montgomery 40

LeFlore 54, Sidney Lanier 47

