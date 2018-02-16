Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Regional Semifinal=
Northwest=
Hubbard 66, Belgreen 52
South Lamar 58, Meek 46
1A Regional Semifinal=
South=
Georgiana 86, Houston County 75
Linden 42, J.F. Shields 34
2A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Aliceville 50, Calhoun 36
Keith 61, Goshen 57, OT
2A Regional Semifinal=
Northeast=
Lanett 62, Vincent 33
Section 68, LaFayette 62, OT
5A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Calera 69, Central-Tuscaloosa 59
Sylacauga 51, B.T. Washington 50
6A Regional Semifinal=
Northeast=
Oxford 85, Albertville 56
Parker 66, Pinson Valley 46
6A Regional Semifinal=
Northwest=
Austin 43, Muscle Shoals 38
Hazel Green 59, Columbia 54
6A Regional Semifinal=
South=
Carver-Montgomery 77, Russell County 51
Sidney Lanier 54, LeFlore 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Regional Semifinal=
Northwest=
Holy Spirit 58, Belgreen 33
Phillips-Bear Creek 53, Hubbard 49
1A Regional Semifinal=
South=
Linden 65, J.F. Shields 57
Pleasant Home 55, Marengo 31
2A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Keith 54, Southern Choctaw 40
R.C. Hatch 62, Central-Hayneville 50
2A Regional Semifinal=
Northeast=
Collinsville 45, Fyffe 40
Sand Rock 65, Section 49
5A Regional Semifinal=
Central=
Central-Tuscaloosa 61, Calera 37
Shelby County 74, Marbury 51
6A Regional Semifinal=
Northeast=
Homewood 63, Brewer 62, 2OT
Ramsay 59, Center Point 53
6A Regional Semifinal=
Northwest=
Hazel Green 51, Hartselle 29
Minor 54, McAdory 49
6A Regional Semifinal=
South=
Blount 55, Carver-Montgomery 40
LeFlore 54, Sidney Lanier 47
