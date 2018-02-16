Emmett Kyzer murder suspect appears in court

Clifford Madison appeared in court today for the murder trial of Emmett Kyzer.

Madison's appearance included Tuscaloosa County homicide investigator Marcus Bell revealing some of the evidence prosecutors used to charge him with Emmett Kyzer's 2016 murder. New details included how authorities found one of Kyzer's shoes in his yard, along with blood on his wheel chair and a golf cart.

In March 2017, loggers found human remains that turned out to Kyzer's. Investigators also discovered items they determined to be Kyzer's. That included a shoe that matched the one found in Kyzer's yard.

His remains were wrapped in a tarp and a sheet that matched sheets found in one of his bedrooms.

Bell also testified Madison's girlfriend claimed to have witnessed Madison kill Kyzer. but she didn't participate in his death. She has not been charged in the crime.

District Judge Jim Gentry found probable cause to keep murder charges against Madison in place.

