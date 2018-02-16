Tuscaloosa father accused of killing daughter appears in court

A Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigator revealed some of the details on Friday that reportedly led to the death of 20-month-old Kandice Cabbill at the hands of her father.

Cabbil and his attorneys listened as Paul Jones described what he claimed Cabbil told him about the time leading up to his daughter Kandice's death.

She died in January from injuries they say she sustained while the Cabbil's were staying with Samuel's brother at Broadmore Gardens Apartments.

Jones testified Cabbil admitted to "squeezing the child's face and pushing her down." Then Cabbil whipped her with a belt, according to Jones.

Jones claimed Cabbil also admitted to picking her up by one arm, then holding her by both hands and shaking her. He then threw her onto a bed face down and turned her head to the side so she could breathe, according to Jones.

Samuel Cabbil called 911 for help after his brother and his girlfriend were concerned about her health.

Doctors pronounced Kandice Cabbil dead on January 28. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma and multiple skull fractures.

Tuscaloosa County District Court Judge Joanna Jannick decided to keep capital murder charges in place against Cabbil and order him to remain in jail on no bond.

