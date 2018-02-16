3 suspects charged with capital murder of Western Hills Mall manager

Three suspects face formal charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer confirmed Ronald Dwayne Weaver and Rashan Cepadio Brown are being charged with capital murder with no bond for the death of Anthony Alberigi. The third suspect charged has not been named.

A fourth suspect still remains at large.

Alberigi, 59, was shot and killed during a shootout between two feuding groups at Western Hills Mall. The shootout resumed on I-59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit in Ensley. An innocent motorist was shot during that incident but remained in stable condition.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.