3 people charged with capital murder of Western Hills Mall manager

Three suspects face capital murder charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.

Authorities say Ronald Dwayne Weaver, Rashan Cepadio Brown and Anthony Treshun Johnson are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond for the death of Anthony Alberigi.

Johnson was already in the county jail on unrelated charges.

A fourth suspect still remains at large.

Alberigi, 59, was shot and killed during a shootout between two feuding groups at Western Hills Mall. The shootout resumed on I-59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit in Ensley. An innocent driver was shot during that incident but remained in stable condition.

