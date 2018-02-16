Missing Birmingham teen believed to be in physical harm

Birmingham police are looking for a missing teen that's believed to be in danger of physical harm.

Daniel Rickett, 17, was last seen on February 8. He had eye surgery the day before and is supposed to be on a list of medications.

Rickett is listed as 5-foot-6, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rickett's mother told police it's not like him to just disappear.

If you have any information to help police, please call Detective Erin Valentine at 205-908-6828.

