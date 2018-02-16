Missing Birmingham teen believed to be in physical harm

Two suspects face formal charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
Two suspects face formal charges after Thursday's fatal shooting at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield.More >>
A Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigator revealed some of the details on Friday that reportedly led to the death of 20-month-old Kandice Cabbill at the hands of her father.More >>
A Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigator revealed some of the details on Friday that reportedly led to the death of 20-month-old Kandice Cabbill at the hands of her father.More >>
Clifford Madison appeared in court today for the murder trial of Emmett Kyzer.More >>
Clifford Madison appeared in court today for the murder trial of Emmett Kyzer.More >>
Shoppers returned to the Western Hills Mall the day after a gunfight erupted in the parking lot, despite the fatal shooting being unnerving for natives and shoppers.More >>
Shoppers returned to the Western Hills Mall the day after a gunfight erupted in the parking lot, despite the fatal shooting being unnerving for natives and shoppers.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for a missing teen that's believed to be in physical harm.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for a missing teen that's believed to be in physical harm.More >>