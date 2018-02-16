'We've arrived:' South Africans cheer 'Black Panther' launch - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'We've arrived:' South Africans cheer 'Black Panther' launch

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - South Africans have cheered the local premiere of "Black Panther" and have quickly begun dissecting the way actors pronounced the local isiXhosa language used in the film's fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

Actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira were applauded Friday night along with the South African actors who played roles in the film and contributed to the soundtrack.

South African actress Connie Chiume told the audience before the screening in Johannesburg: "I think we will walk out of here and the world will have changed. Africa, we are here. We've arrived."

Reviews were enthusiastic.

After viewing the movie, audience member Ayanda Sidzatane called it awesome and a "good representation of African people."

She says, "We knew it would be cool but not like this."

