Ceremony to mark deadly nightclub fire postponed due to snow

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) - A ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of a Rhode Island nightclub fire that killed 100 people has been postponed because of an expected snowstorm.

The Station Fire Memorial Foundation announced the postponement Friday.

The service had been planned for Sunday at a park built at the West Warwick site of the Feb. 20, 2003, fire, which injured 230 people.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area and says heavy snow is possible and travel conditions are expected to be difficult from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. It says 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of snow could accumulate.

A foundation spokeswoman says the ceremony will be rescheduled for May 20.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing.

