Student threatens Leeds High School prom

A Leeds High School student has denied intentions of harming any classmates after threatening the school's prom.

Leeds City Schools superintendent John Moore recently posted an open statement to the Leeds City Schools Family that said a student made a comment that "he might 'shoot up the prom.'"

Moore said administration at Leeds High contacted police and the student's parents immediately after becoming away of the comment. The student, according to the Facebook post, is being charged with a Class III offense. Moore added, "The student will not be back on campus and certainly will not be at the prom."

Speaking to WBRC, Moore declined to comment directly on the student's punishment. He did say there will be extra security at prom and wants to let parents know it will be safe. He said the threat made against prom was an error in judgment by the student.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.