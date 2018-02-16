Birmingham man arrested for trafficking hydrocodone

A Birmingham man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for trafficking hydrocodone and number of other drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Carlos Dion Roscoe, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking hydrocodone, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $109,600.

During the search of the residence, located in the 600 block of Earline Circle, deputies discovered hydrocodone, ecstasy, alprazolam, marijuana and cocaine. Deputies also seized seven handguns.

As part of an ongoing investigation in to the illegal distribution of narcotics in northeast Jefferson County, Sheriff’s narcotics investigators served a search warrant at an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The case will be referred to the ATF for possible federal firearms charges.

