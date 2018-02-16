Birmingham mayor names interim police chief, announces plan to address violence

During a Friday press conference to address public safety, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin named an interim police chief to serve the city while a national search continues to find a permanent replacement for retiring Chief A.C. Roper.

The new interim chief is Captain Orlando Wilson. Wilson is a retired police captain who’s served 30 years with the Birmingham Police Department. He recently retired as commander of the department’s tactical unit, but he agreed to return and serve as chief until a new chief can be found.

Per sources, we're told Interim Chief Wilson does not want the job for the long term. A national search began February 1 and that application process will close on March 1.

Also at the press conference, Mayor Woodfin unveiled a plan to address violence in the city.

The mayor is calling his plan Operation Step Up. The bottom line? It’s about getting more officers out of offices and on the streets.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says crime is a problem and there is trust broken with the community. The thought is that more officers out in the communities will have to rebuild that trust.

"Through analysis of data, we have identified our high crime areas. In the coming days, Operation Step Up will focus on taking back those areas," said Mayor Woodfin.

Aside from more officers, Woodfin is looking at various city departments also targeting those neighborhoods.

Wilson will help develop the crime plan, but he says he will need help from the community.

"If you see something, you call the police. You be involved in the community," said Chief Wilson.

One citizen listening to Wilson's comments was Titusville resident Dorothy Holt.

"I’ve heard the same before. It’s the same old same old. If he can do something, I wish him Godspeed," said Holt.

The plan begins next week with more officers in targeted neighborhoods. The administration won’t say which areas that includes, but we're told the plan begins immediately.

Because of these changes, that means Friday is the last day for outgoing Police Chief A.C. Roper.

"Chief Roper is retiring today after providing 10 years of distinguished service to the Birmingham Police Department. I want to thank him for his leadership and service," Mayor Woodfin said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.