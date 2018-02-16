Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin names interim police chief; National search continues

During a Friday press conference to address public safety, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin named an interim police chief to serve the city while a national search continues to find a permanent replacement for retiring Chief A.C. Roper.

The new interim chief is Captain Orlando Wilson. Wilson retired several months ago from the Birmingham Police Department, but he agreed to come back and serve as chief of police until a new chief can be found for the city.

Per sources, we're told Interim Chief Wilson does not want the job for the long term.

A national search will continue through March, per city officials.

