Anniston man charged with murder after reportedly pushing wife in front of train

The low clouds and light misty rain will continue across the area through the evening hours Friday. Temperatures will max out in the mid-60s with falling temperatures through the evening along with gusty winds.?More >>
During a Friday press conference to address public safety, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin named an interim police chief to serve the city while a national search continues to find a permanent replacement for retiring Chief A.C. Roper.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>
Two buses carrying Ramsay High School students were involved in an accident Friday morning in Anniston.More >>
During a time of sad news and heartbreaking stories, a Vestavia Hills police officer stepped up to the plate.More >>
