Anniston man charged with murder after reportedly pushing wife in front of train

An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.

Benny Burgess is being held on $50,000 bond in Calhoun County Jail after his wife, Connie Burgess, was struck and killed by a train on Thursday.

Anniston police said they received a call of a pedestrian struck by train at 4:14 p.m. at Cooper Circle in the Wellborn community. She was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston where she died at 5:01 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.