MSU football coach Dantonio gets 1-year extension to 2023

MSU football coach Dantonio gets 1-year extension to 2023

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio's contract has been extended one year through the 2023 season.

Dantonio has had a six-year rollover deal, so an extension like this is routine. But it comes as Michigan State's football and basketball programs face questions following an ESPN report last month detailing various allegations. Dantonio defended himself after the report, saying he's always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with sexual assault cases.

Dantonio finished his 11th season as Michigan State's coach. The school announced his extension Friday. It is effective from Jan. 15, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

