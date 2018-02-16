J-P: Rain chances remain high

The low clouds and light misty rain will continue across the area through the evening hours Friday. Temperatures will max out in the mid-60s with falling temperatures through the evening along with gusty winds. Expect wind gusts over 20mph at times. Rain chances will decrease to around 30-percent Friday night. Expect overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s along with rain chances around 60-percent. The rain will likely continue through the evening hours.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 57. The clouds are expected to hang on through next week.
Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a 30-percent rain chance. Clouds will continue Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. The best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.