J-P: Rain chances remain high

The low clouds and light misty rain will continue across the area through the evening hours Friday. Temperatures will max out in the mid-60s with falling temperatures through the evening along with gusty winds. Expect wind gusts over 20mph at times. Rain chances will decrease to around 30-percent Friday night. Expect overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s along with rain chances around 60-percent. The rain will likely continue through the evening hours.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 57. The clouds are expected to hang on through next week.

Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Expect a 30-percent rain chance. Clouds will continue Monday night with lows in the upper 50s. The best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.

