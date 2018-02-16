Western Hills Mall reopens with increased security

Shoppers returned to the Western Hills Mall the day after a gunfight erupted in the parking lot, despite the fatal shooting being unnerving for natives and shoppers.

"Actually it was terrifying. I just happy my family wasn't there. We get out nails here. We get our hair done here. get our outfits. Dress for proms here. Like this is our mall." Fairfield native Ruth Lewis said.

The investigation continues into the shooting.

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer tells WBRC he plans to increase patrols around the mall. The mall's management has hired its own private security, plus they hire off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies for security inside the mall.

Dyer says violence is no more prevalent at the mall than other places.

"The assessment is its the whole metro area. This is really something the whole country is dealing with. I don' think it's worse here than anywhere else." Dyer said.

Mayor Ed May, Jr. says it's a matter of young people making poor choices.

"If you just leave them out here with nothing to do. the are going to get into something and when you are young that foolishness is in their hearts they will do thing not only to hurt themselves but others.” May said.

Shoppers says they are not going to let the violence stop them.

“I definitely not let that stop me. I'm back out here today. Ready to do what we have been doing." Lewis said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.