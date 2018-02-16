Dan Straily, Brandon Maurer lose in salary arbitration - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dan Straily, Brandon Maurer lose in salary arbitration

PHOENIX (AP) - Pitchers Dan Straily of Miami and Brandon Maurer of Kansas City lost their salary arbitration cases Friday, leaving players with an 11-10 lead with only Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett awaiting a decision.

The 22 hearings are the most since players went 14-10 in 1990. Just five players settled among the 27 players who swapped proposed salaries with their teams last month.

Straily was awarded $3,375,000 instead of his $3.55 million request by arbitrators James Darby, Sylvia Skratek and Edna Francis, who heard the case Thursday. A 29-year-old right-hander, Straily was 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA in his first season after Miami acquired him from Cincinnati. He tied for the NL lead with 33 starts.

Straily was eligible for the first time after earning $552,100 last year.

Maurer will earn $2.95 million instead of his $3.5 million request in a decision by Matt Goldberg, Dan Brent and Jeanne Wood. The 27-year-old right-hander was 3-6 with a 6.52 ERA in 68 relief appearances for San Diego and Kansas City, which acquired him July 24. He made $1.9 million.

He became the first Kansas City player to go to a hearing since outfielder Emil Brown won in 2006 - 3½ months before Dayton Moore replaced Allard Baird as general manager.

Gennett asked Dennis Archer, Steven Wolf for a raise from $2,525,000 to $5.7 million, and the Reds argued for $5.1 million. A decision is expected Saturday.

Gennett hit .295 last year and set career bests with 27 homers and 95 RBIs. On June 6, he hit four homers in a game.

With many teams adopting "file and trial" strategies, the only players who reached agreements after the Jan. 12 exchange of proposed salaries were Houston outfielder George Springer, Baltimore second baseman Jonathan Schoop, Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman, Detroit shortstop Jose Iglesias and Pittsburgh left-hander Felipe Rivero.

