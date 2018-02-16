Good Deed: Vestavia Hills police officer helps woman change flat tire

Good Deed: Vestavia Hills police officer helps woman change flat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

During a time of sad news and heartbreaking events, a Vestavia Hills police officer stepped up to the plate.

Officer McGuire stopped to help a woman change her flat tire on the side of Shades Crest Road.

A viewer sent us this heartwarming story, saying, "It made my heart happy and full to see that officer helping her."

Thank you to the kind police officer for doing a good deed!

