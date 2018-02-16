FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures Friday as a cold front moves through

We are tracking a cold front moving in from the northwest. Ahead of the front it is mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Along the front, there is a thin band of rain and behind the front, temperatures are d ropping and there are areas of showers.

The front looks to reach the I-59 corridor around 2 p.m. and will mean you’ll need a jacket later this afternoon because temperatures fall into the 50s. Have umbrella with you too!



The cold front tonight is positioned to our south and temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. The chance for rain is 20 percent.



The cold front lifts northward Saturday as a warm front enters, and that will mean a spike in temperatures. Showers are possible in the morning along the lifting warm front, and in the evening as the front pushes back south as a cold front.



On Sunday, the front lifts back northward and there is a chance for showers early on as this happens. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start and rise in the upper 60s later in the day.



Next week looks very mild and turning wet again around Wednesday into Thursday as our next cold front arrives. Despite warm temperatures and several cold fronts, I don’t see the threat for severe storms. Phew!



Tracking rain along a cold front on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

