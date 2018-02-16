Man convicted in Will Smith death files appeal

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Lawyers are appealing a 25-year sentence for the man convicted of killing retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Cardell Hayes' attorneys say the trial judge should have granted a new trial because a witness reached the day after Hayes' conviction said he'd heard two guns at the time of the shooting. That would buttress Hayes' claim of self-defense.

The appeal filed Thursday also contends that Judge Camille Buras should have allowed testimony about Smith's 2010 arrest on a charge of domestic abuse. They say that would have shown he could be violent when drunk.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro released a statement Friday saying prosecutors proved Hayes' guilt. He also says the appeal contains falsehoods, which shows he hasn't begun rehabilitation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.