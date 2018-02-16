School system: No serious injuries apparent after bus crash

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two buses carrying Ramsay High School students to a semifinal basketball game in Jacksonville, Alabama, were involved in a crash.

Al.com reports that the wreck happened Friday morning in Anniston.

Birmingham school officials say no students suffered "visible serious injuries" in the crash.

Authorities recommended four students go to Anniston Regional Medical Center for evaluation after complaining of pain.

Birmingham City Schools said in a statement that it has officials at the site of the accident and will have nurses at Ramsay as students to return to the school.

Few other details were immediately available.

