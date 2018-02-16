Boy, 2, dies in Friday morning house fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the blaze happened Friday morning on the city's northeast side.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue spokesman O.J. Whiting said firefighters discovered the boy as they were attempting to put out the fire. They responded to the call around 8 a.m.

Few other details were immediately available.

