Tuscaloosa police locate man wanted for attempted murder

Authorities located 30-year-old Arsenio Dwayne Thomas in west Tuscaloosa on Friday morning.

Thomas was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Thomas is being held in Tuscaloosa County Jail on attempted murder charges and other unrelated charges.

ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a man after an argument at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex ended in gunshots.

Arsenio Dwayne Thomas, 30, is wanted on an attempted warrant after investigators say he got into a fight with a man at the Copper Creek Apartments Thursday afternoon and then fired on an unnamed victim. He is also wanted on three robbery warrants and police consider him armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Thomas was waiting for the victim's apartment as he arrived home. Thomas also told the victim that he was going to kill him before firing several shots. The victim was not hit.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.

